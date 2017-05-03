SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

– Check out the following highlights for tonight’s show:

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong in a good match. Kassius and Strong had control until The Authors caught Roderick doing his through-the-ropes dropkick and slammed him into the LED board on the apron. The Authors hit The Last Chapter on Ohno for the win

* A Battle Royal to name a #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka ends in a no contest. It came down to Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross. Nikki attacks Ruby, Ember then goes after Nikki. Ruby tries to dump Ember after she hit Nikki with the Eclipse. Asuka runs down and knocks Ember off the top rope, then throws Ember out of the ring. Ember essentially did a suicide dive and nailed the guardrail with her shoulder. Asuka nails Nikki and Ruby with kicks and the refs throw the match out. William Regal announces a Fatal 4 Way between Asuka, Ember, Nikki and Ruby for Takeover. Ember slammed the guardrail with her shoulder and was crying as referees and medics helped her to the back

Order of elimination: Victoria Gonzalez, Bianca Blair, Rachael Ellering, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Kimberly Frankele, Candice LeRae (to massive boos), Aliyah, Liv Morgan, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce

* Hideo Itami defeated Kona Reeves

* Killian Dain defeated Danny Burch

Props: WrestlingInc