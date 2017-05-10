SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

– Check out the following highlights:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sean Maluta in another stiff Drew match. Drew got busted open under his eye at some point. He hit the running kick for the win. After the match, Kayla Braxton interviews Drew on the ramp and says he’s caught the attention of Wesley Blake. Drew says it doesn’t matter, but next week, Blake can have his undivided attention in a match

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic destroy two unnamed jobbers. The jobbers are barely taller than the top turnbuckle and weight maybe 130 each. Heavy Machinery are super over. After the match, Heavy Machinery cut a promo saying they love having a good time and hitting the buffet between weight sessions. In the ring, they’ve devoured some appetizers, but they want the main course – NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. Tucker says they’re getting hungry, and it’s time they ate

* Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) defeated Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella). Decent match. Sonya wins with a running step up knee

* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi. Cezar gets in some shots on Black before Aleister hits several stiff shots and the Black Mass for the win

* Hideo Itami defeated Roderick Strong to become the new #1 contender to the NXT Title. Great back and forth match lasting around 15 minutes. At one point Strong catches Hideo outside the ring and throws him into the apron. They trade chops and punches before Roddy hits a knee to the face for a near fall. Hideo ducks a punch and hits the GTS for the win. After the match, Hideo picks up Roddy and raises his hand. Roddy gets an ovation from the crowd until SAnitY runs in and attacks him 4-on-1, with Dain hitting the One Winged Angel and EY hitting the wheelbarrow neckbreaker to leave him laying

Props: WerstlingInc