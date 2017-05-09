SPOILERS ** WWE SmackDown Tapings For Tonight

– Check out the following WWE SmackDown spoilers from today’s tapings at the O2 Arena in London.

* Tonight’s main event will be Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* The show opened with Orton in the ring for a promo, his first since House of Horrors. He’s interrupted by the other main event participants. The segment ends in a 3-on-3 brawl

* Becky Lynch vs. Natalya is up first. Natalya rolled Becky up for the win. Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Carmella, James Ellsworth and Tamina Snuka were at ringside. The babyfaces appeared in a backstage segment to issue a six-woman match for Backlash

* They aired a video package for Lana’s debut, coming soon

* Another “Fashion Files” video with Breezango was shown

* Erick Rowan defeated Luke Harper with a new finisher

* Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring to talk about Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura is out next to a huge pop. Nakamura issues a challenge for tonight but Ziggler turns him down and wants the match at Backlash instead. Ziggler attacked Nakamura and left him laying

* They aired another video package for The New Day, coming soon

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Ascension

* Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin defeated Randy Orton, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles when Jinder pinned Orton

