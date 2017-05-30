More Stars Set For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live Episode

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature an appearance by Sasha Banks. Tonight’s 205 Live show will also feature Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, WWE released the following teaser for tonight:

Can Austin Aries make Neville tap out at WWE Extreme Rules?

Last night on Raw, Austin Aries shook the foundations of the Cruiserweight division – and, it appears, Neville –when he made the WWE Cruiserweight Champion tap out to The Last Chancery. Although the submission victory came in tag team competition, it proved that A-Double can indeed make The King of the Cruiserweights submit, giving the challegner an extraordinary mental advantage before their Submission Match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Despite Aries’ newfound psychological edge, he is still nursing a knee injury that he visibly favors, which provides a physical advantage for Neville. Regardless, A-Double will certainly use WWE 205 Live as a platform to remind The King of the Cruiserweights of his tap-out on Raw. How will Neville respond, and will he attempt to reassert his dominance before defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules?