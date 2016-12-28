Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT Special Episode

As noted, the first WWE NXT episode of 2017 will take place Decembe in Melbourne, Australia.

WWE has confirmed the following matches for the two-hour special:

* Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Murphy

* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan

* TM-61 vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

* Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura