Steel Cage Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT Special Episode
As noted, the first WWE NXT episode of 2017 will take place Decembe in Melbourne, Australia.
WWE has confirmed the following matches for the two-hour special:
* Elias Samson & Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger & Murphy
* Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan
* TM-61 vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa
* Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe vs. NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
NEXT WEEK: See @IAmSamsonWWE & @REALBobbyRoode take on @WWEDillinger & @WWE_Murphy at #NXTMelbourne! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/URaxK4lGax
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2016
A #TripleThreat Match between @YaOnlyLivvOnce, @WWEEmberMoon, & @BillieKayWWE takes place NEXT WEEK from #NXTMelbourne on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/7v9TBDNwHi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2016
But wait, there's more… #DIY defends the #NXTTagTitles against Australia's own #TM61 NEXT WEEK from #NXTMelbourne! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CqkERh8RIU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 29, 2016