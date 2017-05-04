Stephanie McMahon Comments On The Rise Of The Women’s Division

– Stephanie McMahon spoke with The National while in Dubai last week for a Women In Leadership panel, check out the highlights below:

On the WWE expanding its work and role in the Middle East and the UAE

“First of all we had our tryouts here in Dubai, and the tryout has been incredibly successful. We had nearly 40 talents trying out, representing close to 20 different countries and 10 of those who were trying out were women.

“In terms of growing our presence here in the Middle East, localisation is a huge part of that strategy and we couldn’t be more proud to take our partnership with OSN to the next level and have the opportunity to super serve our fans with localised, in language, content.”

On if the WWE were considering having a Network Special event in the UAE following the success of Beast in the East in Japan in 2015

“Absolutely. We are examining all different growth opportunities across all lines of business. Again, this new localised show Wal3ooha really is the first step of the process.”

On her appearance at the Women in Leadership Panel in Dubai

“The women’s leadership panel was absolutely incredible. I had the opportunity to share the stage with some really remarkable women, who are business leaders and professionals who are really doing an amazing job.”

On the rise of the Women’s Division in WWE

“I think role models are incredibly important, especially to girls and women and that is one of the things that I am so excited about with the women’s evolution that has taken place in our business.

“Women have always held a role in our genre and every woman who has ever stepped foot in a ring has helped to contribute to this rise of women as female athletes in our business.

“But really it was most recently it was a movement that was created by our audience. At the time our women’s division was branded the Divas division and our fans started a hashtag called #givedivasachance in response to a 30-second women’s tag-match that had happened on our programming.

“Vince McMahon, our chairman and CEO, and yes, also my father, responded [on Twitter] and said “We hear you. Keep watching #givedivasachance” and since that time we have had the opportunity to rebrand the Divas division as I mentioned before and now all our women are called Superstars, the same as the men.

“They have been given the opportunity to have more main event matches taking place on television and pay-per-view events and it has been incredible and now I see many more little girls in the audience wearing Bayley’s armbands or Sasha Banks glasses or T-shirts.

“It really is incredible to watch these young girls look up to these very strong, not only physically but mentally, strong incredible female athletes that are our Superstars.”