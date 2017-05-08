Stephanie McMahon Comments On The WWE Women’s Evolution

– Stephanie McMahon recently appeared as a guest on This Morning to help promote upcoming shows in London, check out the highlights below:

On the Women’s Evolution:

“I like to give the credit to our audience because our audience started a hashtag called #GiveDivasAChance and at that time our female division was branded as the Divas Division, and it trended worldwide for three days, and our fans’ voices were so loud. They were saying they wanted more athleticism, deeper character development, enhanced storylines. They wanted more of our women. Their voice was so strong that our Chairman and CEO responded ‘We hear you. Keep watching. #GiveDivasAChance’. Since then we have rebranded our Divas Division to the Women’s Division and all of our women are called Superstars just like the men.”