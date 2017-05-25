Stephanie McMahon On Equality In WWE, Superstar Outfits, More

– Stephanie McMahon spoke with the Sky Sports “Sports Women” show during her stay in United Kingdom this month, check out the highlights below:

On outfits the WWE Superstars wear:

“People shouldn’t be worried. Our athletes aren’t worried, especially when you look at Olympic level athletes having to wear certain types of clothing.

“Our men and women have to wear spandex-type clothing because what they do in the ring is actually quite dangerous. If you had a lot of loose clothing then it could be a problem in the ring. This is athletics, this is sports, this is like live action theatre and there’s no denying the athleticism of our women in the ring and what they can do.”

On the fight for equality in WWE and other businesses:

“I’m incredibly proud of WWE. I’m not sure if we’re the standard bearer or not but I still think we’ve got a long way to go and I would hope every company becomes the standard bearer.”