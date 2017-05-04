Stephanie McMahon on Kurt Angle’s WWE Return, Women’s Division, HHH

Stephanie McMahon spoke with The National while in Dubai last week and commented on Kurt Angle’s WWE return, development of the Women’s Division and Triple H’s WrestleMania 33 entrance.

On working with Kurt Angle again

“I can’t wait to work with Kurt. Kurt is so entertaining. He is really funny. I think it is going to be so much fun and hopefully having that interaction and this time the situation is a little bit different as I am the boss.”

On the growth of the Women’s Division

It really is incredible to watch these young girls look up to these very strong, not only physically but mentally, strong incredible female athletes that are our Superstars. It has been incredible and now I see many more little girls in the audience wearing Bayley’s armbands or Sasha Banks glasses or T-shirts.”

On Triple H’s WrestleMania 33 entrance

“There are no words to describe what that feels like. Coming out on the back of Triple H’s bike, being led out by the motorcade of Orlando Police officers and in front of over 75,000 people is a feeling that you really can’t articulate.”