Stephanie McMahon On Which Match She’s Looking Forward To This Sunday

– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, check out the highlights below:

On what she is most looking forward to most at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday:

“In terms of the matches that I’m looking forward to most, I mean, of course, Triple H and Seth Rollins,” said Stephanie. “It’s unfortunate for Seth that Hunter’s going to end his career and everything because he was on a roll there for a little while with The Authority, but that’s okay. That’s okay.”

Stephanie continued, “It’s true [that WrestleMania season is Triple H’s time of the year], it’s true. And let’s see, Undertaker versus Roman [Reigns]. Is Roman going to be able to retire The Undertaker? That’s a huge story. Of course Brock [Lesnar] versus Goldberg. And I’m naming all of the RAW matches first because, of course, I’m the Commissioner of RAW.”