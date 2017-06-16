– WWE issued the following press release:

Stephanie McMahon named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be recognized for the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at the Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards, presented by ESPN and sponsored by Bristol-Meyers Squibb, on Tuesday, July 11.

The Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards honor leagues, teams and individuals within the sports world who positively impact their community. The Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award celebrates someone who has taken risks and used an innovative approach toward helping the disadvantaged. Honorees will direct a $100,000 grant from ESPN to the charity related to their efforts.

McMahon will be recognized for helping to raise funds and awareness for WWE’s partners — including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Be a STAR — and the creation of Connor’s Cure. The fund, which now partners with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised more than $1.5 million, assisting 240 families around the world.

Her fellow ENSPIRE Award honorees include Orlando City Soccer Club #OrlandoUnited and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.

Laila Ali will host the event alongside ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. The Sports Humanitarian of the Year Awards will take place at L.A. LIVE’s The Novo, and highlights will air on ESPN Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. ET. Proceeds will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation.