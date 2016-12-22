Stephanie McMahon On Ronda Rousey Possibly Joining WWE

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently took part in a USA Today article about the possibility of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE roster after she retires from the UFC.

“Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment,” Stephanie said. “We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.”

“Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona,” Stephanie told USA Today. “I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.”