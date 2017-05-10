Stephanie McMahon On Playing The Villain, Possible Major PPV In UK, More

– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Mirror and discussed a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On getting in the ring:

I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do. It’s such an honour to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match. I’m not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there, so if there’s ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it.

On playing the villain:

I love being a villain. It’s my favorite. The louder they boo, the more I know I’m doing my job. And it’s just fun to engage and interact with the fanbase. When they’re chanting and cheering and jeering as it were, to be able to have that live mic in my hand and interact with them and sometimes be able to catch them off-guard, there’s no better feeling.

On the depth of wrestling talent in the UK:

I was pleasantly surprised by the depth of talent. I think that once we really started digging and opening up… And really it’s because of my husband, Triple H, Paul Levesque, and his incredible team, that he has working for him on a recruitment basis. Really looking into all different promotions and looking at the players who are out there. I think 205 Live was our first eye-opener in terms of who is really out there and of course the UK Championship was an incredible tournament. I think it’s demonstrated that there is definitely a lot of untapped potential that is out there.

On WWE bringing a major pay-per-view back to the UK?’:

Yes, I know, I keep wondering that myself. I think they are because WWE always listens to our fanbase and the UK fans are pretty loud, pretty rowdy in a great way, and you know we are constantly evaluating that. Personally I would love to see it. I know it would be incredible.