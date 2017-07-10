Steve Austin On Lesnar/Joe Build-Up, Being A “Paul Heyman Guy” & More

On the latest episode of his “Steve Austin Show” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin spoke about many wrestling-related topics, including the lack of competition hurting the wrestling business, being a “Paul Heyman Guy,” the build-up to the recent Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar match at the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view over the weekend and more. Below are some of the highlights.

On lack of competition hurting the business and wishing there was a WCW promotion around today to challenge WWE: “First of all, I think competition is paramount. I wish there was another WCW around. It was so fun back in the Monday Night Wars, to go head-to-head with those guys. They were pulling out everything but the kitchen sink. We were doing the same, and they kicked our ass in the ratings for about two years. Then, we turned the tables on them. The product was at its absolute best or was at least striving to be from a writing and performance standpoint and from a storytelling standpoint. So competition is key. WWE is the holy grail. It is the major leagues. It always has been. And WCW put up a valid fight back in the day. Back in the day, I was in WCW fighting WWF! So competition is king. I wish there was another federation for WWE.”

On who he’d prefer to work for: Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Eric Bischoff or Paul Heyman: “Man, I’ll tell you what, that’s one heck of a list of names right there. Goddang, that’s a hard one! If you know anything about me, you know that I’m a Paul Heyman guy. When you look at that list of names, I have tremendous chemistry with Eric Bischoff, with Stephanie, and with Shane. Shane has probably taken 100 Stunners from me. I have outstanding chemistry with all of those people, but with Paul Heyman, going back to my days in ECW, when he first helped me out learning how to cut a promo, helped me focus, and help me start to really define or scratch and wonder who or what I was as an entertainer and not just be a guy named ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin. I really enjoyed working with Paul so much.”

On the build-up to the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match being handled well: “Man, I think Brock is such a great business guy and I think there’s mutual respect there. And I think that Paul E. probably loves Joe. And I just think, yeah, they’re trying like hell to help get this guy over to the next level. Joe has done a great job of getting himself over and just going down that road of the intensity level that I wanted to see from Joe.”

