Steve Austin Praises House of Horrors Match

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave praise to WWE for the House of Horrors match on his podcast.

“I watched this as a fan and when I watch these guys start to scrap inside the house, I thought it was shot really well. I thought it was edited really well. The music, the score, was almost cinematic, the guys working in the house, they did everything that they could, it was shot as well as it could be shot. I thought it was executed damn near to perfection.”

As we previously reported, Michael Hayes was responsible for the match and was pushing the idea for almost two decades.