Steve Austin Reached Out to Hardy Boyz about the Broken Gimmick

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin revealed on his podcast that he reached out to Matt Hardy about his “Broken” gimmick and praised them for their continued success.

On praising The Hardy Boyz: “These guys have been around for a long time and they were always able to get themselves over to a very high level, often times without a green-light push. Then, they’d split them up, or do something with them, or they tried to get them over and they got them over to a very high level. Then, they left for a long time. Now, they’re back.”

On the Broken gimmick: “Before they came back, Matt Hardy came up with this off-the-charts character, totally against anything they’ve done. Here’s a kid for North Carolina, he’s got, what is it, a British accent? And it’s all about ‘delete’, and what’s the name of the little thing that they’re flying around? Vanguard 1! Goddamn, what a good idea! And whether it was their’s or not, the fact that Matt Hardy pulled off this character, and then, also, with Jeff Hardy’s participation in the angle, they’re both outstanding in this!”

“A shout out to both those guys for reinventing themselves. I love the ‘broken’ concept. I loved all the fights out in the woods, at The Hardys’ place, and all the stuff on the battlefield. I can’t remember it all, but it was spectacular stuff and I sent them a couple of messages. That’s how much I liked it.”