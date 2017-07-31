Steve Austin Thinks Kenny Omega Could Be The ‘Next Big Thing’ in WWE

During a recent edition of the Steve Austin show, the Texas Rattlesnake commented on New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenny Omega, and whether or not the current IWGP United States Champion would be successful in WWE if he chooses to go there someday.

“Hands down, he is one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world, in my opinion. If he came to the WWE, if he had any interest in doing so, I think that guy could be the next big thing. I don’t know if it’s going to happen. I said he has the potential to be, if he was given the platform, just not be put in a box.

“He may never go to New York, but just when I look out there, and I ask, who could be the next big draw, he’s at the top of my list. May it happen or will it happen? Maybe it will and maybe it won’t, but that’s what I think his potential is. I see so much in this kid and that’s why I’m so high on him.”