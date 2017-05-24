We Still Remember The Name …

He hit our screens in 1995, so it’s very possible that if you’re reading this you weren’t even alive when the “Bizarre One” made his cinematic wrestling debut. The vignettes, the entrance, Marlena and the wig left us confused, intrigued and well … uneasy. The audience wasn’t quite sure what to make of Goldust when he entered the WWF, but over time he would become one of the most iconic characters in the company’s history, all the while still being completely misunderstood by those watching. In the wrestling world, this is a good thing. He would evolve over the years many times, sometimes for the good and sometimes for the bad, but no matter what the evolution was always memorable, even in the darkest of days.

“You will never forget the name of ……. Goooolduuuuust.”

And we haven’t. Here we are in 2017, 22 years later and we were just blessed with what I considered to be the absolute best part of the May 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw: an old school Goldust promo from the director’s chair. Now, while Goldust has had much success as a babyface, with some of his best work coming from a comedic perspective, most memorably his tag team with Booker T, it was his heel runs that undoubtedly were his best work. Let’s me also make one thing clear before I continue – I am not talking about “good work”, I’m talking about “all time” great level work. After all, the Goldust character helped usher the WWF into the Attitude Era. Yes, there was Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Mr. McMahon character, but make no mistake about it, Goldust was the first character in the WWE to push the boundaries of what was acceptable for prime time television. It’s possible that he very well might be responsible for the TV-MA rating.

Not only have we remembered the name, but he’s also responsible for some of the most memorable moments in WWE History, some of which changed the trajectory of the WWE’s programming style. Some of these moments include the WrestleMania XII Backlot Brawl vs. Roddy Piper, rubbing the chest of Savio Vega, which blurred the lines of homosexuality, feuding with Razor Ramon and of course, how could we forget (we couldn’t), performing mouth to mouth resuscitation (CPR) on Ahmed Johnson.

Which brings me back to this past Monday Night where I couldn’t help but be overcome with excitement and nostalgia as Goldust cut a flawless backstage promo. I mean, damn it was good! Another thing that came to mind about the Goldust character that is that the man is simply timeless, and I’m not just talking about his character, but physically as well. He looked like a million bucks and might very well be in the best shape of his life at 48 years old. With that said, it’s my hope that the WWE makes the decision to run with him while we’re still blessed by his talents. Do not make the mistake of limiting him to a mid-card feud with R-Truth. While I respect R-Truth and believe a feud between the two is definitely worth investing time into, I can’t help but think that Goldust is capable of much more. So much more that I truly think that he should work his way into the Intercontinental Title picture as this latest reincarnation of Goldust, “The Golden Age”.

Now, I’m not just clamoring for a nostalgia act here, I honestly believe that other superstars could benefit from of program with a heel Goldust. The promos, the depth of character and his ability to make a baby face look good could do wonders for the likes of a Dean Ambrose. This is a guy who could desperately use a different antagonist outside of the Miz to push him both on the mic and between the ropes. You want psychology? You want someone who can help elevate your character? Well, it may not get any better than Goldust.

As he said in the promo, he “doesn’t need a script!”. This is his movie! He’s in the director’s chair now and will determine how it ends. Hopefully the WWE takes these words seriously, because if not, this film could end up bombing at the box office.

Lights. Camera. Action.