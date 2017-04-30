Sting Makes Rare Appearance at Wrestling Show

Sting made a rare appearance at QPW Super Slam in Qatar on Friday night. The event featured Booker T, Rey Mysterio, Mil Muertes, Apolo, Brian Cage, Chris Masters, Carlito, PJ Black, Matt Cross and Alberto Del Rio.
Sting interfered in the Brian Cage vs. Alofa match to help Cage win. After the show he did an interview and spoke about his neck injury.
Sting interfere to help Brian Cage pic.twitter.com/n7vg7e0iR4
— QPW (@QPWrestling) April 29, 2017
When u saw the icon #Sting ..you can't explain your Feelings 😢 #qpw #QPW_SuperSlam pic.twitter.com/svFqasExo1
— mishal saad (@mishalsaad78) April 28, 2017
Thanks @Sting to met my brother Abdullah and make his dream came true #stinger #sting #qatar #showtime #qpw pic.twitter.com/8vMs1NnTag
— Hashem Alsada (@HashemAlsada92) April 29, 2017
WWE totally screw*d Sting over. The loss to HHH was garbage, and then came the injury. WWE could of used Sting at WM this year but didn’t, that says it all. Glad Sting was at a show and back in the ring for a save.