Sting Makes Rare Appearance at Wrestling Show

Sting made a rare appearance at QPW Super Slam in Qatar on Friday night. The event featured Booker T, Rey Mysterio, Mil Muertes, Apolo, Brian Cage, Chris Masters, Carlito, PJ Black, Matt Cross and Alberto Del Rio.

Sting interfered in the Brian Cage vs. Alofa match to help Cage win. After the show he did an interview and spoke about his neck injury.

