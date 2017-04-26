Sting Regrets Not Facing The Undertaker; Compliments Kurt Angle

Sting spoke with Sports Illustrated and said that he regrets not facing The Undertaker, as it was a dream match for him. “I regret not being able to get in the ring with him one time,” said Sting. “It would have been great, but I’m OK with the way it turned out.”

Sting was last seen in the ring against Seth Rollins at the 2015 Night of Champions PPV. He suffered a neck injury during the match which ended his career.

He also compared Kurt Angle to Shawn Michaels, in that no matter the opponent he would put on a great performance. He said that some of his best matches have been against Angle.