Sting Says He Can Still Wrestle, But Will He?

Sting, who was forced to retire do to a neck injury at last year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, recently did a Facebook Live Q&A session, where he talked about a possible return to the ring.

When asked if he can still wrestle, the ex-WCW superstar simply said, “I can still wrestle. I can still wrestle! I’m just not going to.”

He was also asked if he’d consider coming back for a role as the general manager of either Raw or SmackDown.

“Awwww… yeah, I might consider something like that. Yeah, yeah. Good to see Kurt back by the way.”