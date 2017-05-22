Stipulation Revealed For WWE Extreme Rules Match (Video)

– Seen below, Mike Rome reveals to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville that his upcoming title match against Austin Aries will now be a Submission Match. During the promo, Neville goes on to say he doesn’t care what kind of match Aries gets.

Check out the updated Extreme Rules on June 4th:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Title

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys