Stipulation Revealed For WWE Extreme Rules Match (Video)

– Seen below, Mike Rome reveals to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville that his upcoming title match against Austin Aries will now be a Submission Match. During the promo, Neville goes on to say he doesn’t care what kind of match Aries gets.
Check out the updated Extreme Rules on June 4th:
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Title
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys