Stone Cold Steve Austin Addresses Why He Missed WrestleMania

– Recently on The Steve Austin Show, Steve Austin addressed rumors and explained why he was not at this year’s Wrestlemania, check out the highlights below:

“In putting the place up for sale, man, you never know when all these things are going start lining up. And from a business standpoint and from a personal standpoint, I had a lot of irons in the fire and they were all heating up as WrestleMania became right down the road and then it happened. So you have all this speculation going on on the internet that, ‘oh, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is done with the WWE,’ ‘he’s no longer a part,’ ‘his contract expired,’ ‘he’s not satisfied with what’s going on,’ and just all this malarky, which was total B.S.”

“I was frankly too busy taking care of my personal business, and some professional business I’m working on as well, to make it down to WrestleMania 33. But I just wanted to put to rest all these rumors and B.S. that say I’m at odds with WWE, this, that, or whatever. Hell, I was down there, selling my ranch, moving all my stuff.”