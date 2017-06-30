SummerSlam Plans Change, Carmella Wins Again, Impact Slammiversary Preview

This week’s All Night Long Wrestling Podcast discusses the recent rumors of a change in plans for SummerSlam and WrestleMania 34! How long will Brock Lesnar be the WWE Universal Champion and who will he face at SummerSlam? Also, reaction to Carmella’s second Money in the Bank victory on Smackdown Live! Plus, a preview and some predictions for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV pay per view this weekend!

