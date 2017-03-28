Tag Team Champions Announced For Andre The Giant Battle Royal

– WWE SmackDown Live tag team champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso were announced for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on tonight’s SmackDown.

The battle royal will take place during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show.

Other contestants scheduled for the match are Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan and more. Be sure to join ProWrestling.com for live coverage of WrestleMania 33 this Sunday!

It all comes down to THIS prize. Who will win the Andre The Giant Memorial #BattleRoyal THIS SUNDAY at The #UltimateThrillRide? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/kGBCW50LWk — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017