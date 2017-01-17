Tajiri Injured At Recent WWE NXT Tapings

WWE.com is reporting that Tajiri, who recently returned to action as part of WWE 205 Live, is injured.

There are not many details available other than that he suffered a right knee injury at the recent NXT tapings. They noted that he is not medically cleared to compete. It was not mentioned in their story but the injury likely happened during the dark match that took place prior to the 1/5/17 tapings when he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe.

We will pass along more information once it becomes available. At 46 years old, a knee injury could be career-threatening. Hopefully, it’s not something that serious enough to keep him out of action for an extended length of time.