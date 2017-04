Kaijiu Pop is reporting that the 46-year-old Tajiri is no longer with WWE. He was on a part-time contract with the company since early 2016 to be part of the Cruiserweight division. He has only made a few appearances before he was injured. According to Kaijiu Pop, Tajiri “had a knee injury, was cleared and coaching while he waited but company wouldn’t use him taking age into account.”

