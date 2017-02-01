Results and takeaways from the 30th annual WWE Royal Rumble

From top to bottom, the card for this year’s Royal Rumble looked to be one of the best ever. Most of the night lived up to the hype and 52,020 screaming fans inside the Alamodome agreed.

The RAW Women’s Championship would open the show and I have to hand it to both ladies. Bayley and Charlotte had a good match. I loved the buildup itself and the match did a good job of telling the story. Bayley, the lifelong fan, against Charlotte, the blue blood raised in the business. The ending to this match was fitting as Charlotte was able to successfully defend her title and move her record to 16-0 in PPV championship matches. A record which no WWE superstar can lay claim to.

The Universal Championship match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns had its moments. This. for me, was a letdown. The stacked chair spot outside the ring was nice and Jericho suspended in a shark cage above the ring was gold. Even better was the spot where Jericho still played a part in the match as he was able to throw down some brass knuckles to his best friend, Kevin. Having Braun Strowman interfere in this match made no sense to me at all until RAW the following night and in the end Owens was able to put away Roman and retain his WWE Universal Championship. The biggest problem for me in this match was the fact Kevin again needed outside help to retain and there was a real opportunity here to make him look like a stronger champion heading into the stretch toward WrestleMania. At this point, it doesnt matter to me who takes it from him because he has rarely been able to defend it without some sort of help. Owens deserves better than to look like such a weak champion and it doesnt do much to put over the guy who eventually takes it from him.

Cruiserweights up next and I wont spend much time on it. Solid match that did not disappoint but no suprise in the end. Neville has already proclaimed himself “King of the Cruiserweights”. Plus, he is the main draw in the division (no disrespect intended towards Rich Swann). Neville should have a good run as WWE Cruiserweight Champion and the division itself should benefit from it.

WWE Championship match between AJ Styles aka that guy from Atlanta and John Cena is up next. Several scenarios could have played out here and the one who would have benefited the most from winning this match was AJ. This match, for my money, was the best of the night and depending on the rest of 2017, could easily be a Match of the Year candidate down the road. I do not mean to take away anything from Cena, but clearly AJ carried him for the best part of this match. Cena tying Ric Flair’s record with his 16th World Championship for this fan is a slap in the face. Cena can wrestle when he wants to but for me Ric Flair will always be the greatest pure wrestler of all time. AJ should have won this match and a new champion should have been crowned at Elimination Chamber. For me, it just makes more sense.

Last, but not least, we have the Royal Rumble match itself. I shall call it for what it really was and that is a disappointment. This show was good from the start and the ending simply played out terrible. To quote good ole JR, it looked like a wreck on I-95! This match had Goldberg, Lesnar, Undertaker, Strowman, Big Show, Jericho, and so many others. With the right booking, it could have indeed been the best Royal Rumble match of all time. Instead Taker, Lesnar, and Goldberg didnt even enter the Rumble until numbers 29, 26, and 28 respectively. This did a lot to build up the anticipation for the live crowd but seeing the main draws in the match so late entering was so anticlimactic that I was left not even caring about the winner in the end. A winner I might add that came outta nowhere (pun intended) Randy Orton! The only way I will appreciate an Orton victory in this match is if Bray Wyatt can go on and win the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber. It gives us what I believe we all want to see which is a great match at Mania between Bray and Orton. I was disgusted to see Roman enter at No. 30 and it seems they felt sorry for him losing his title match so they just threw him in the Rumble. It appears though that his elimination and subsequent staredown of the Undertaker should solidify a match between the two of them at WrestleMania. Goldberg eliminated Lesnar 20 seconds after getting into the Rumble match. That sets up a final encounter between the two at WrestleMania, which should be big money.

All in all, the Rumble was solid and the Rumble match did give us a better roadmap for WrestleMania. I only wish the Rumble match itself had been thought out better and given us more surprises. Tye Dillinger as the only suprise entrant was the only perfect 10 as far as the Rumble match was concerned.

What are your thoughts? Things you would like to have seen at this year’s Rumble? Predictions heading into WrestleMania?