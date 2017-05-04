Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Doesn’t Feel Bad for Nude Leaks

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch appeared on the Wrestlingus Show and commented on Paige’s recent photo leak. Sytch doesn’t feel too bad for her because Paige is a celebrity and she should expect that if she takes those type of photos that she’s risking have them get out to the public.

“I did see those videos because people, of course, sent me links. I saw them and it’s like do I feel bad for her? Yeah, I mean, but no in a way. Because she took it upon herself to take those pictures anybody who takes pictures like this or video of that, you’re assuming the risk that it’s going to get out. I mean, normal people’s pictures get out, so if you’re a celebrity, you’ve got to expect this sooner or later.”