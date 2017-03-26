Tammy Sytch Comments On Leaked Photos Of WWE Female Superstars

– As noted, private photos and videos of Paige were leaked online last week without her consent. Recently, there have been rumors of private photos of other wrestling stars appearing online as part of an iCloud hacking scandal.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch revealed on Facebook that she was anonymously sent a private photo of a “very popular WWE Diva” posing topless.

check out her statement below:

Very upset right now. I just got a text message from a random number (area code is PA) and they sent me a picture of a very popular WWE diva topless in a very provocative pose. I know for a fact that she has never done any nude photo shoots. This was a private photo. I texted her and she said her iCloud was hacked. This is so f–ked up that someone would do this to her. She is an amazing person and someone I’m proud to call my friend. Whoever did this…. You are such a f–ktard. People deserve their privacy. Just because we are celebrities does not give any of you the right to invade our personal lives!!!!