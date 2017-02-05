Tammy Sytch: I Tried To Save Chyna Before She Died

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch recently spoke with TMZ Sports about the passing of Joanie Laurer, most known to wrestling fans as Chyna. She noted that she was in rehab when Lauer passed away. She said that they would FaceTime each other every night and that she was going to rehab for three months and asked Lauer to join her to get help. Sytch stated that she offered for both of them to go to rehab and that there were chances of getting a reality show about it. However, Lauer declined the offer because she thought she knew what she was going and was having fun.

Following Lauer’s passing, Sytch stated that she felt guilty because if Lauer did go to her rehab with her, then Lauer would still be alive. Sytch added that you couldn’t force someone to do something that they don’t want, especially when it comes to rehab as that is something that the person needs to want as well.

