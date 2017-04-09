Tammy Sytch Says WWE Is Paying To Help Keep Her Sober

These days, things seem to be going well for Tammy “Sunny” Sytch. TMZ Sports caught up with her in New York City and she revealed that she is now living in a $10,000/month sober house and WWE is helping pay for the costs. Under their talent wellness program, WWE offers to pay for rehab for all former talent that has been under contract with them in the past.

Prior to joining the sober house, she served 4 months in jail last year for violating her probation and that was followed up with 2 months of rehab. The sober house seems to be a good thing for her and we are glad to see her doing well.

She was asked about the chances of Chyna going into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Sytch said that Chyna should have gone in years ago and she kept in touch with Chyna during the final months of her life. For now, Sytch is taking things one day at a time.

Check out the video (from TMZ Sports below):