Terry Funk On Working For Vince McMahon, AJ Styles’ Rise To The Top, Goldberg/Lesnar

– WWE Hall Of Famer and wrestling legend Terry Funk recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard, check out the highlights below:

On AJ Styles’ rise to the top in recent hours:

“I don’t know if everybody would agree with me, but I like the way that he’s risen to stardom. AJ Styles is of a different genre, and he’s a wonderful part of wrestling, doing things that a lot of guys can’t do. No one can do what he does unless they’re in the ring with him. AJ Styles is an excellent in-ring performer, and he’s as good of a guy that they’ve got up there right now. He’s busted his a–. He busted his a– and made it.”

On Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar:

“Are they old-timers? I prefer to call them ‘fresh-timers.’ That means that they’re pulling people in from the outside with a fresh taste to it. They have a tremendous following from the wrestling universe. Who hasn’t heard of Goldberg? Who hasn’t heard of Lesnar? There are many people out there who want to see what is going to happen when you put those two into the ring.”

On what it’s like to work for Vince McMahon:

“It’s his vision. He’s the one that exists. You better work for him if you want to make a buck. I’m from a different era, but right now, you better be on the boss’ side. If not, there’s not much room out there anymore. There are no more Bolsheviks. The Bolsheviks, with radical views, they’re very few and far between now. People were more of their own boss. When you got done with one place, you could get your shoes, socks, jock strap, and tights, put them in your bag, and drive to the next territory. Now there is just WWE.”