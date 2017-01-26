The Dark Horses They Ride in As

The Royal Rumble is finally here this weekend and the bigger picture shows WrestleMania is not far away. The diehard wrestling fan follows the WWE throughout the year and when WrestleMania season arrives, they pay extra close attention and every show seems to count for something. If you’re like me, you fall in love with wrestlers and how hard they worked to keep the product interesting throughout the year and hope they’re rewarded with a big spot on the WrestleMania card.

The Royal Rumble buildup has highlighted names like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker, but if we remain honest with ourselves, nobody has a clue what direction WWE is going in. I am not going to tell you my predictions for this Sunday’s 30-man Royal Rumble match, but I will let you know a few names to keep an eye on that are surfacing under the radar right now. These are some who can, and very well may, catch everyone by surprise and punch a ticket to WrestleMania.

THE MIZ

When I mentioned in the intro those who kept the product interesting throughout the year, those who stepped up their game to better the program, I could have saved my words by just saying “The Miz” and it would have been just fine. If you’ve watched SmackDown Live at all this year, or Talking Smack, you would agree that The Miz has benefited the most fom the brand split and he has not taken the extra exposure in vain. The Miz, whether with his words or his wrestling matches, has thrived and made the most of his opportunity while making the Intercontinental Championship great again. The Miz is not the same guy he was when he main evented WrestleMania 27, but better. I wouldn’t be at all opposed to seeing The Miz and John Cena main event WrestleMania again, without The Rock interfering this time.

Also, if The Miz wins the Royal Rumble, you have a few options. With The Miz, he could wrestle for a world title one-on-one and make the buildup stellar. If you wanted to add a second contender like WWE has done in the past (ala WrestleMania 30), they could do that. I personally think a match between AJ Styles, John Cena, and The Miz would be epic, and you could go so many ways with that finish.

CESARO

Of the people I’ll mention this article, current WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro is the least likely. What’s riding against him? He is still one-half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, and there’s been speculation Cesaro won’t be around for much longer with contract negotiations – and as of this post, I have not heard a definite if he’s re-signed with the company. But if you look at the situation, Cesaro’s time is now, if ever. He is 36 years old and who knows how long he has to compete at a top level? He is one of the better talents and athletes in all of WWE who can adjust to any wrestling style. We all know what he can do in the ring, but I feel this tag team situation may be best for Cesaro winning the Royal Rumble. I see one or two things going down. One, Cesaro and Sheamus retaining this Sunday on the kickoff and going to WrestleMania as the champions, since they won’t split before then. Or two, they drop the titles to Gallows and Anderson and instead of rehashing their rivalry from the fall into WrestleMania, Cesaro can go on later that night to win the Royal Rumble, separate himself from Sheamus, and main event his first WrestleMania and potentially win his first world championship.

If scenario two occurred and Cesaro won the Royal Rumble, that would place him in a program with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, more than likely. The two are familiar with each other and I’m sure it’s the perfect combination of Kevin Owens taking much of the mic time, and Cesaro then showing out with action. I could see them playing off Cesaro’s contract uncertainty, and move him to SmackDown Live where he would wrestle AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship. With either matchup, I get my $9.99 worth for April with that match alone. This is all possible if Cesaro does commit to WWE moving forward.

BRAY WYATT

Much like Cesaro, Bray Wyatt has never held a world championship before and when he eventually does so, it will be long overdue. His career has perhaps been setback by injuries in the past, and perhaps this is what prevents WWE from pulling the trigger, but they will have to risk it all for Bray Wyatt, one worth taking. It felt the brand extension would benefit the Eater of Worlds most, but until he wins a world championship, the jury will still be out. Bray Wyatt can not only get it done in the ring, but he is one of the best talkers in all the WWE and the buildup would be spectacular. I’m foreseeing a Bray Wyatt versus Randy Orton match at WrestleMania, once they finally turn on each other. Rather than having this a simple match, about third or fourth on the show, they could spice it up with the WWE World Championship. Have Wyatt win the Royal Rumble match, Randy Orton the Elimination Chamber match, and there is set up your main event for WrestleMania in Orlando.

Could Bray Wyatt do the main event with someone else? Absolutely, but with Orton’s time in the Wyatt Family, it really should be Randy Orton. This would be a benefit to both Wyatt and Orton. Only once has Randy Orton main evented WrestleMania one-on-one, back in 2009 with an hour-long match with Triple H. John Cena, on the other hand, has main evented 5 times in singles matches and with the two careers being parallel to each other, Orton needs another main event while he still has time. As for Bray Wyatt, he needs the Royal Rumble victory for fans to be pleased with Sunday’s event, and he could also use a torch ceremony with Randy Orton down in Orlando to take the reins.

SAMI ZAYN

Sami Zayn is one of the more unique picks, and I’m surprised he hasn’t been mentioned often, especially after Monday’s victory taking the spot of Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn is one of the only who actually earned their way into the Royal Rumble, and it kept one of the more marquee names out of the match itself. I’m getting ahead of myself, but I want to refer back to last year’s WrestleMania weekend. Zayn proved to the entire world, including someone who didn’t believe in Zayn myself, he can tear the house down in his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: Dallas. I don’t know if I have to mention Sami Zayn’s involvement one night later at the WrestleMania card in the Intercontinental Championship ladder match, but it was great! We all know Sami Zayn is still fairly new, but Kevin Owens had a fast ascent and is the current WWE Universal Champion.

Which brings me to my next point, because if Sami Zayn wins the Royal Rumble, there should be no other match than Kevin Owens versus Sami Zayn as the main event of WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Championship. Period. Those two can tear the house down with a 30-40 minute match, and if the WWE truly wants to match New Japan’s Tokyo Dome Show, they will book this match. You know for a fact those two will deliver against each other, not only in the match itself, but the buildup. You thought their stuff in NXT was good? In the mid-card was better? This is how you cap off an amazing rivalry, a friendship of theirs, at WrestleMania for the world title. If you’re not convinced WWE should do this, you need to put in your resignation as a wrestling fan.

Now two Raw guys, two SmackDown Live guys, and I thought we could get someone that is not only a dark horse in the Royal Rumble, but would be a dark horse in this article and is also very capable of winning it all. Most people are talking about Finn Balor returning and winning, but how about a call-up from NXT shocking the world by not only debuting, but winning the whole thing?

SAMOA JOE

Samoa Joe is that guy. Many expect Samoa Joe, a 2-time NXT Champion, to make his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble. He’s done everything he could in NXT to prove he’s ready, and he’s officially finished with his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura. What else is there for Samoa Joe? He’s proven he can compete at the highest of levels when traveling across the world for televised championship matches (Japan and Australia) and has done everything he could to try and overwrite his career from TNA to his new page at WWE. Samoa Joe can wrestle basically anyone of any style and get the job done, and while it was noted WWE officials are very high on Samoa Joe, those highs could turn into booking Samoa Joe as the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble. Someone has to win their debut in WWE with the Royal Rumble match at some point, don’t they?

As for WrestleMania, that is where things get interesting if WWE wants to go with Samoa Joe. He will have not signed with Raw or SmackDown Live, so that gives WWE a month of not only neat storylines with Samoa Joe on both shows, but also a month’s time to finalize everything for WrestleMania. Samoa Joe could work heel or face, with anyone from AJ Styles to Roman Reigns to John Cena to Kevin Owens to anyone in between.

So minus the wrestlers mentioned, who do you think has an outside shot at winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday? Comment in the section below.