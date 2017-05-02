The Eater Of Losses

Losing is nothing new to The New Face of Fear. In fact, I’ve seen this same story play out so many times over the last few years that I’m starting to feel numb. It’s crazy to think that one month ago Bray Wyatt walked down the ramp at Camping World Stadium as the WWE Champion. You could say that he literally had the whole World in his hands, which in turn made what transpired even more shocking. Let’s just say it wasn’t the RKO, but the Orton “win” that truly came outta nowhere. Remember, this was supposed to be the Era of Wyatt, but instead, it was just another chapter in the book of illogical losses and lost momentum.

Wyatt now finds himself on Monday Night Raw, which is NOT the land of opportunity by any stretch. Everywhere you look there is a major star to compete with, unlike SmackDown Live, where Wyatt was clearly at the top of the heap alongside Styles, Orton, Ambrose and The Miz. Even with the victory in the House of Horrors match at Payback, Wyatt is still met with a number of other doors to work his way through. Unfortunately for Bray, he has drawn the card of The Demon, Finn Balor. This is tough for me, because I LOVE this matchup and all that twists and turns that can come from two of WWE’s more mystical and edgy characters. On Monday Night Raw, Wyatt sent a clear message to Balor when he cost him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, which essentially signals that these two have entered a program with each other. To quote Wade Barrett, I’M AFRAID I’VE GOT SO BADDDD NEEEEWWWWSSSS!!

It is with great sadness that I report that what lies behind opportunity’s door is not salvation for Bray Wyatt, but yet another “L” in the loss column.

Now, I’m no fortune teller, but I can foresee a few things in my “I’m a total mark” crystal ball. For example, I see great spectacles for this feud. Lots of lightning, thunder, smoke machines and body paint. I see drama (and long, very long) entrances comprised of theatrics and special effects. However, one thing I do NOT see is a path to victory for The Man of 1,000 Truths. It’s true, It’s damn true! Balor has already stated that he wants a shot at the title he never lost and I have to believe that the WWE is not going to wait to pull the trigger on his main event push. It’s very likely that at this point the plan for the SummerSlam Main Event is Finn Balor vs. The Beast Incarnate. In order to get to SummerSlam though, Finn needs a fued, and that’s where Wyatt comes in. They may trade wins and losses, but at the end of the day, it will be Balor who takes the next step and moves up the card.

Much like The Undertaker, Wyatt’s greatest trait is that he’s able to be extremely effective WITHOUT holding a title. It’s because of this that his win:loss ratio suffers. It’s a badge of honor no doubt, because surely other superstars would not be able to survive with the amount of losses that Wyatt has experienced in big spots. And while us fans understand that we should be most concerned with whether or not we’re being entertained by Wyatt (FYI, for the most part I believe we are), it’s still hard to take his character seriously when he constantly refers to himself as a “god”, yet his ability to win a big match is more along the lines of a mere mortal.

WWE: “Ok, Bray, you’re getting the win tonight …”

Bray: “Run.”

