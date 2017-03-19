The Hardys Hire Legal Representation In Their Legal Fight Against Anthem/Impact Wrestling

Following her earlier set of tweets, Reby Hardy posted the following on Saturday evening:

I’d suggest those who don’t know the 1st thing about image releases in television refrain from commenting on what is/isn’t “right”…

…it’s past a matter of opinion at this point. It comes down to law, something we never had to worry about til TNA brought it into things

They wanna get legal & specific ?

We can get legal & specific.

That’s what it comes down to.

Sad, but that’s what we’re forced to do.

From now on, someone will be speaking for us regarding the ridiculous situation we’ve been put in. And not on twitter. Thx for the support.