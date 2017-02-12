The Latest On The Hulk Hogan-WWE Return Rumors

For those of you that have been asking about Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE, he is laying low and WWE has been quiet on Hogan’s return but people within the company believe that he will be back at WrestleMania.

Hogan is teaming up with developer Joshua Wallack to open Hogan’s Beach Shop on 7679 International Drive in Orlando. The idea is for them to open up in time for WrestleMania weekend because they want to take advantage of the fans traveling to the city for Mania weekend events.

Irish sports book Paddy Power has adjusted their odds and they are much more favorable on Hogan making a return so it’s not much of a secret. It’s just a matter whether they choose to announce Hogan ahead of time or if they just have him pop up as a surprise at the show.

During his last run with the company, he was basically an ambassador and would make special appearances on Monday Night Raw and WWE-related events. WWE parted ways with Hogan in 2015 when news broke about comments made on his leaked sex tape. Hogan used a racial slur when referencing someone that his daughter Brooke was dating. He later apologized on ABC’s Good Morning America and has said that he was in a bad place and the comments were made out of anger. Several people that have known Hogan have come to his defense to say that they had never heard racist remarks from him when they worked with him.