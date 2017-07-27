On July 12th at an NXT TV taping a Full Sail University, Kyle O’Reilly made his WWE debut. The former Ring of Honor World Champion lost his debut match against Aleister Black. However at this point it should be noted that O’Reilly is yet to sign a WWE contract.

On the other hand, former tag team partner Bobby Fish was confirmed to have signed with NXT. Fish officially signed with WWE on July 12th, upon making his televised debut. During Fish’s tenure in Ring of Honor he was part of reDRagon with Kyle O’Reilly. As a team they were three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Now let’s revisit the prospect of Adam Cole joining NXT. Since departing Ring of Honor in May, Cole has been heavily linked with joining WWE. Also a former tag team partner to Kyle O’Reilly, Cole and O’Reilly were in a tag team known as Future Shock, in addition to also being heated rivals for some time.

As for the prospect of Kyle O’Reilly in NXT, there are a variety of ways he could be utilized in the developmental brand.

Kyle O’Reilly On The Verge Of Joining NXT?

As previously noted, Kyle O’Reilly appeared on the July 12th NXT TV taping, in a losing effort to Aleister Black. But despite making his WWE/NXT debut, he has reportedly yet to sign a permanent contract with the company. Since then nothing has been noted or reported, regarding O’Reilly signing with WWE.

After leaving Ring of Honor in January, it is fair to say O’Reilly was more or less instantly linked with signing for WWE. I personally believe signing for NXT should be a no-brainer for O’Reilly.

None the less at this point it would logical for one to assume Kyle O’Reilly shall sign with WWE, ultimately appearing in NXT in the early stages of his WWE career.

reDRagon Reunion With Bobby Fish?

In contrast to how the NXT tag team division once was, it could do with some restocking. Now with #DIY no longer in the tag team scene in NXT, perhaps we could do with a new tag team to rebuff the brand’s division, more specifically a face stable.

Current NXT Tag Team champions the Authors of Pain could do with some firm competition. Therefore this is why I personally would like to see the potential reunion of reDRagon in the near future. During their time in ROH, both O’Reilly and Fish were prominent features in the tag team division. Thus with this in mind, they would be more than the ideal team to bolster the NXT tag team division, once again.

At this point apart from SAnity, there appears to be no real competition for the Authors of Pain. Additionally I also believe that the NXT crowd would be welcoming to a new face stable, especially if they were to win the NXT Tag Team champions from the Authors of Pain.

None the less, NXT’s tag team division needs some restocking. Therefore a reDRagon reunion would be more than ideal.

Potential Feud With Adam Cole?

Still one of professional wrestling’s hottest free agents, Adam Cole is yet to officially sign with any company. At this point many are speculating that he is WWE bound, even Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is assuming Cole will end up in WWE. But what does that have to do with Kyle O’Reilly?

Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole have a storied past in ROH together. Formally a tag team known as Future Shock, they would then go on to singles career’s. The two feuded over the ROH World Champion, where they would face off at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom, prior to O’Reilly officially departing ROH.

While one may believe the two should reunite, I believe that they should resume their rivalry in NXT. As NXT essentially caters to a more hardcore fan-base, O’Reilly and Cole can once again feud in NXT with success, as the NXT fans will be familiar with the two clashing. Furthermore if either were to win the NXT Champion, then a feud for the top prize in NXT would be perfect to catapult both superstar’s careers in WWE.

At this point Adam Cole has not yet signed with WWE, however one would have to assume we shall see him very soon.