The Revival On Not Just Playing “Characters,” Having A Chip On Their Shoulder, More

– WWE NXT performers The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, recently spoke with ESPN just before NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, check out the highlights below:

On not just playing a “character”:

“There is a huge chip on my shoulder, and I don’t hold a grudge against anybody else, but I know how good The Revival is and I know what we can do and what we can accomplish. So I want to stop you there and say I can 100 percent fully guarantee it’s not a character.”

On being called old school:

“It’s not that we are old school, it’s just that’s what we grew up watching and love watching. Those are the guys that we idolized, so it’s not so much like we are trying to be different or bring something back that was once popular, it’s just that this is what we grew up with and enjoy and this is how it translates in the ring for us.”

On their presentation:

“We know we are just regular-looking guys, average looking Joe’s wearing trunks and boots and putting our knee pads on. We have no sparkles, we have no frills. We don’t do any flips and there’s no face paint or sparkling dust. But if you put us in the ring, we will produce and make everybody believe it’s the truth. We are the truth. We are The Revival and there is nobody that does it any better than we do.”