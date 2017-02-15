The Rock Promotes New CNN Soundtracks Show

– The Rock and production company, Seven Bucks, are developing a new show for CNN. Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History will explore music that transcended some of our nation’s monumental events and will debut in April of this year.

Check out the announcement below:

From the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, to the 9/11 attacks to our LBGT community’s Stonewall Riots…we chronicle the music that transformed and transcended the monumental events of our nation’s history.

You’ll never listen to these iconic songs the same way again when you see how profoundly they inspired the people and great change in our country.

Excited for you to watch.

#SOUNDTRACKS #SevenBucksProds #ShowOfForce

THIS APRIL on #CNN.