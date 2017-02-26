The Rock Shares Photo From Rehearsals For 89th Annual Oscars

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently posted photos and video from the rehearsals for tonight’s 89th Annual Oscar Awards Show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, check out the highlight below:

The Rock posted the following on his official Instagram:

“Big Oscar rehearsals today. Our biggest night of the year! We’ve got an amazing show lined up for the world. Time to celebrate the good stuff and how great movies make us feel! I get goosebumps every time I walk out on this stage.. I’m forever a kid who just loves movies. And super grateful to have a movie nominated 2xs. Holy shit am I gonna smell good tomorrow night.. #Moana #Oscars”

As noed, “Moana” is nominated for two Oscars including Best Animated Feature and Best Music (Original Song)