The WWE/Vegas Conspiracy

Let me start by telling you to never bet on WWE matches; I learned this the hard way. Rigged is a strong word, but it seems to be the case when it comes to Vegas odds on WWE Pay-Per-View events. This all began for me at Summerslam, I’ve been known to bet on sports every now and then; when I saw you could bet on WWE I wanted to try it out and add a little bit more excitement to the matches. The odds were 6/1 for Sasha Banks who had just won the Women’s Championship. I figured it was a steal, no way she’ll lose her belt that fast and with those odds on a $20 bet I’d win $120. Well as we all found out, that night Charlotte won the championship back. I kind of forgot about it for a while until this year’s Royal Rumble.

Many websites posted Vegas’s odds for who would win the Royal Rumble – including Prowrestling.com. To my surprise the favorite was Randy Orton, which sparked my curiosity. If we’re doing the betting like sports, shouldn’t the favorite be someone like The Undertaker or Goldberg? No one in their right mind before this year’s Royal Rumble would say “Randy Orton is the clear favorite”. I decided to give it one more go with WWE and gambling. I put $20 on Samoa Joe who was actually the third favorite to win. My thought process was, John Cena would win against AJ Styles and that would set up the match that was being tossed around backstage of Samoa Joe vs. John Cena at Wrestlemania; making history with a debut wrestler winning the 30-Man Battle Royal. Well, we all know that didn’t turn out and my heart sunk when I saw Roman Reigns come out at the number thirty spot. The other two favorites Samoa Joe and Finn Balor didn’t even appear in the damn match!

Before the show began I wrote down every “favorite” Vegas had for each match and would you believe they went a perfect eight for eight. How could this possibly be unless they had a copy of the script… oh wait… There is either a leak in the company or WWE is working alongside Vegas (Which is highly unlikely). Check out these odds from Vegas for the Royal Rumble:

Vegas Odds Favorites Winners

Randy Orton (-2600) Randy Orton

John Cena (-4500) John Cena

Kevin Owens (-2000) Kevin Owens

Charlotte (-1950) Charlotte

Neville (-1750) Neville

Nikki Bella/Naomi/Becky Lynch (-675) Nikki Bella/Naomi/Becky Lynch

Nia Jax (-1200) Nia Jax

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (-1500) Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

They’ve literally rigged the system in order to gain the most profit by knowing the winner ahead of time. Don’t believe me or think this is some sort of conspiracy theory? Check out the Vegas odds for the upcoming Elimination Chamber, if they don’t predict who wins the main event; I’ll shave my head and eat a shoe. If my theory is true, this is just as bad as the rigging of the 1919 World Series – Okay that may be a bit much, but this still seems highly illegal.

For me I will never check out the Vegas odds again; they act as spoilers. I have always been an RKO fan growing up, but I found myself rooting against him just to see Vegas get it wrong. It ruined the whole experience, even though the air would have still left my body when Roman Reigns came out at number thirty.