The Things That Help Me Sleep

So now for something a little different. Whilst this week in wrestling was by no means perfect, I’ve slept soundly all week. Even had a smile appear on my face at random intervals. Maybe sleep deprivation has finally took it’s toll and I’m losing it. Or there was enough good points to keep me sane for one more week? Either way, let’s look at the happier side this week.

The Witch Became A Goddess

A lot has been made of Alexa Bliss this past week, and indeed the past few months. Everyone has seen her grow from something of a question mark in NXT to one of the most accomplished individuals on the mic the company has. Adding her ever improving performances in the ring, and WWE has a money maker coming along nicely as the new Raw Women’s champion.

One thing that I felt always held her back was the attached moniker they stuck on her over on the blue brand. The ‘Wicked Witch’ was a throwaway remark made around Halloween that kept cropping up from the commentary booth. Now the witch has cast her greatest spell and relabelled herself a Goddess, a more fitting and legitimate heel claim. This can only be a good thing, as was the snide remark about all the women who label themselves royalty. Looking at you Charlotte, Natalya, even Carmella. (Is it not time for a Queen of The Ring tournament, to settle the matter?)

Wins And Losses Matter

When Goldust and R-Truth approached GM Kurt Angle regarding the chance to challenge for the tag titles, I immediately wondered how he might tell them no. Straight away, I imagined a tough task for them that they would eventually come short in. And that has sort of happened, a tag team turmoil match for the number one contendership. Anything can happen, I suppose. My money would be on Cesaro and Sheamus though.

What I did like was Angle pointing out that he couldn’t just give them a title shot. Which is standard but when he gave them a reason, it was a wonderful one. Your wins and losses record isn’t good enough. Has there ever been a more beautiful reason to not give someone a title shot? A regime where wins and losses matter, in WWE? Amazing stuff. More of a casual comment than a policy, but it was enough to make me smile.

Lunatic Roving Reporter

When Ambrose came to join the conversational party on Raw, I wondered what we’d be getting. I hold my hands up in admitting I’d love nothing more than for Ambrose to cut loose with Moxley-like heelism, as I sometimes find the Ambrose character a little too cute, instead of crafty. But Monday night he found the perfect middle ground and was entertaining throughout.

His backstage interviews with Miz, Finn Balor and even The Drifter had me chuckling a little. My favourite was his discussion with Seth Rollins. Pointing out the absurdity of cameras being in the locker room for ‘candid’ moments, he proceeded to point out the history between them whilst sticking to his retro backstage interviewer persona he had adopted for the evening. Whilst Ambrose can sometimes be off the mark for me, his noticing of the little things is something that always endears me to him. Baron Corbin’s music being very similar, for example. Stating that Brock doesn’t turn up often being another. Whilst wrestling revels in the absurd, it’s nice to feel that it’s not just the audience who notices these things, and misses the days of backstage personalities having personality.

Triple Threat Made Three Feuds

Speaking of the backstage interviews, the three opponents for the main event put on a very good match, but one that achieved far more than just being entertaining. Whilst the feuds to come out of this match were not a surprise, WWE gave three feuds out of one match. Three! Has so much been accomplished from a main event before? Probably, but it’s been a while.

The Miz heads back into his program with Ambrose officially as the number one contender having beaten Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, not an easy feat no matter how it was achieved. Samoa Joe came out to ruin Seth’s chances and continue their feud, Seth foolishly thinking it was over. And Bray Wyatt appeared to start what will most likely be his next unfortunate loss in a feud with Finn Balor. At first I’d wondered why, other than the obvious time constraints, Balor had returned without the Demon but watching Bray Wyatt coax it out should be fun.

Three feuds, all with a genuine reason to dislike someone, coming out of one main event. It’s about time the writers hit it out of the park like this. Long may it continue. To be honest, I’d settle for it occasionally rearing its head.

Second Tier Title Love

It’s been a long standing issue for myself, and many other grappling fans, that the secondary champions don’t get a lot of love from creative. Or even a sense of legitimacy. This week on Raw and Smackdown, the main events focused on the Intercontinental and US titles. The acknowledgement that whilst the heavyweight titles aren’t on the show as often was welcome, the push to make the secondary titles more relevant is a logical move. The Universal title in particular suffers from having a champion who only shows up every few months. I’m not sure how that helps make it more prestigious considering it’s barely a year old, with four champions to its name. But the space provided by its absence is something that the Intercontinental championship can happily fill.

In the last ten or so years, there has been a lot of talk from Intercontinental champions about bringing the title back to its former prestige. Matches at the top of the card, rather than a lot of talk and non-defences in the mid card, will make this happen. The same goes for the US title, as we can happily ignore Randy Orton’s latest championship run hopefully.

Titles are only props, but a prop is only worth what you put into it. Making noticeably higher quality wrestlers compete to be the number one contenders for them is a great start. Making them look desirable, a title to have, will add far more prestige to them. Instead of just telling people they’re worth something, the audience will see they are. This can only be a good thing for the titles, the holders, the challengers and the shows in general. It just makes sense.

Spotlight!

Aiden English is something of a guilty pleasure of mine. I remember when he first debuted his gimmick in NXT and I couldn’t gather for the life of me why people were cheering him. I put it down to the peculiarities of the Full Sail crowd. But after a few weeks, I couldn’t help but be entertained by WWE’s Drama King. Again, when the Vaudevillians were formed I wasn’t a fan but they grew on me in NXT and by the end of their run, even Simon Gotch had stopped annoying me. Their title win at Takeover: Brooklyn (with the assist of Blue Pants) is still one of my favourite matches from NXT.

Now with Gotch gone, the spotlight is back to being firmly on English and whilst it has been a losing effort so far, I can’t help but be entertained by him. Considering he’s still under 30, despite looking double that at times, there is a lot of time and a lot of upside to him. A losing streak could be part of a greater plan, or broken next week, or his status as a jobber since Mahal has gone up the card. Either way, I look forward to hearing him belt out whatever takes his fancy before being interrupted. Long live the King (So many Kings.)

The End Of Jericho For Now

And so Jericho leaves us once more, once again wanting more. It’s amazing how he can come back constantly to be one of the best acts on the show. Something of a familiar pattern. Comes back, people are excited. It’s a bit underwhelming, because we expect so much. Then it turns to apathy. And then Y2J strikes, and gives us something we never knew we needed. And then he’s gone.

This most recent run has carried Raw throughout the second half of last year and gave the world a festival of friendship, two US title runs, a sexy pinata and the beautifully redundant ‘stupid idiot’. Solid matches with Kevin Owens have been the highlight for me and although the feud fizzled out towards the end, it still did what Jericho does best, it entertained. I hope this isn’t the last time we see Jericho, but if it is, the friends of Jericho will remember this run fondly. In a career lasting nearly 27 years, it’s hard to judge where on The List of (Great) Jericho runs it would go. All we can hope for is one more chance to cheer him on….

Going To See Raw Live At Home

Literally in a few hours, I’m going to watch a Raw Live show in the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. I’ve never seen a WWE show in my hometown. Their first one to run here was the same day as my sisters eighteenth birthday and I remember the misery when I had to pick her party instead of the show. (Still a little resentful, just a bit.) It sounds strange, but I’ve always felt nothing when a heel runs a town down on TV. It made sense in the territory days but now, most of the people watching on TV would agree that (insert town here) is a horrible place to be. But this is different. This is a non-televised show in my hometown and I am dying to boo the insidious villain that would dare disparage my birthplace, despite me doing it on a daily basis. It’s the simple joys in life that make it worth living.

And finally…

This week on NXT there was a 15 woman battle royal to determine the number one contender for Asuka’s title. I’m not really sure if Asuka had too much sugar before coming out, but it led to a four way being announced. I’ll take that, as it should be a decent match. But my main highlight was after the match. I stated last week that every time I see Nikki Cross she makes me smile more and more. The sight of her pointing and laughing at the fallen (thrown) Ember Moon had me in stitches laughing. More of the crazy, please.

