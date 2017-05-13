The Things That Stop Me Sleeping (13/05/17)

Last week was a good week. Sleep every night, no tossing and turning, I felt refreshed. So much so, I was looking forward to the week’s events from my side of the pond. And there were some good things. The tag turmoil match made Cesaro and Sheamus look like badasses. The Uso’s continued their fine run of promo’s after finally being cut loose this year. And NXT was a very solid hour with a great (TV main event) No.1 contenders match. But there was still enough of the baffling, the annoying, and the downright nonsensical that stopped me getting my eight hours in peace. Let’s have a look at the sleep preventing issues from this week in WWE.

The No-Angle angle

So Kurt Angle wasn’t on Raw this week. I’ve enjoyed Angle’s presence on TV since his return after Wrestlemania but the prospect of a week without an authority figure would have been a welcome occurrence. Instead, we had two one night only GM’s. Progressing the feud between Miz and Ambrose is a good thing but it could have been done without giving them barely wielded power.

Ambrose’s declaration that he wanted more action and less talking was a fine idea, but it surprisingly didn’t work out too well. I’m all for more in ring action on Raw but once it had finished it was easy to see that there hadn’t actually been any more matches than usual. Worse still, on a night without an authority figure, Ambrose had a relatively muted although prominent night.

You would think that on a night without a warden, the ‘lunatics running the asylum’ would have been the perfect environment for Ambrose. Instead we got an Ambrose dedicated to downplaying the threat of The Miz. This was an opportunity missed, especially considering the vacuum at the top that now exists on Raw. This could have been an episode to highlight the need for Angle, as well as showcase and prepare Ambrose for a renewed assault at the top end of the card. Instead we got the entertainer mid card act, rather than the fighter who belongs at the top of the card. If they couldn’t give us this with the shackles off for the night, when can they? Or rather, will they?

What happened to the match?

I quite like Kalisto’s unwillingness to back down in front of the Monster Among Men. Yes, there’s only ever going to be one long term winner but it does Kalisto no harm in standing up for himself. Whilst the crowd didn’t seem to care about his entrance during the speaking heavy opening, (and less said about his theme music the better) he was picking the perfect time to attack. Strowman should be more confident about taking people on one handed. Do monsters hold up their sore paw and scurry off? I’ve never met one but it doesn’t seem likely.

So we got the match. Or rather, the start of one. Moments after the match had started, Roman Reigns came down to pick apart his equally injured rival. Not the most gallant act but if people are gonna boo you anyway, why not? Strowman and Reigns continued their two man destruction efforts and Kalisto……well he just wasn’t there anymore.

What happened to the match? I know the bigger issue is Strowman and Reigns but for Kalisto to so effectively melt into the background and fade away was really strange, although a little bit ninja. By the second Superman punch he was just gone. Does this mean Strowman won, by the letter of the law a DQ? Just a bit of acknowledgement would have been nice.

It would be Rude to turn one

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax became TV buds for as long as it takes Nia to get her title shot. Ignoring the similarities to the nature of Mickie James’ return, this should have been a positive moment. Following either on Twitter or Instagram would show that the two are very close, so far as to adding #TeamRude to most of their combined antics.

So it must be nice to have your travel buddy and best friend as the newest part to your act. And I’d love to be happy about it, I really would. I’m a big fan of both Alexa and Nia but I can’t help thinking that a doubles act would lead to more problems than awesome things happening for the both of them. Both want the title, to keep or to win it. It’s an intricate part of both their characters. Whilst it can be put off for a while, there’s no getting away from the fact that their paths would have to cross at some point.

And how they get to that point is my concern. There are a lot of ways WWE could chose to get there, but I don’t see them picking a way that keeps them both heels. Nia needs to stay heel, she needs to tear through the opposition, the aNIAlator, the billion dollar smile on a wrecking ball; everything that has worked so far for her and undoubtedly will in the future revolves around keeping her in the black hat. Alexa is currently one of the most compelling acts on Raw and has carved out a special spot for herself as chief antagonist in her division. She cannot be allowed to go face either. I have no doubt that both would make compelling faces in the right circumstances, sometime in the future. But right now, WWE needs them to be heels.

Whether or not Sasha Banks turns, the women’s division needs it’s brute and goddess on the same side, not slowly going against each other. As WWE has proved with the Sasha Banks turn-that-is-not-yet, timing is everything. Nia and Alexa are far from finished articles and will have much more room to breathe and develop in ring and in front of cameras by staying on the dark side. If one turns soon, it would be too quick. Look at Randy Orton after he left Evolution to see an example of it sometimes being too soon to go face. As entertaining as they are, for different reasons, the coming together of them on screen could be great, but only if the focus is heavily made to keep them bad to the bone. Anything else would just be rude.

Lifeless London

I often have a sense of trepidation when WWE comes to do its live Raw and Smackdown shows over in the UK. Mostly because it seems that WWE thinks we are stuck somewhere between critical points of American intervention – somewhere between a powdered wig kicked out of the colonies during the war of Independence and the 1916 Tommy in the trenches of World War 1. Point is, only people in London think the UK is encompassed by London, no one says cheerio and we live very much in 2017. I may be a bitter Northerner….

Ranting aside, this week was a different kind of embarrassing. The crowd for Raw was the flattest I’ve seen in a long while. Typically, the crowds in the UK are our redeeming feature. Boisterous and enthusiastic, they add something to the show, without trying to hijack it. This week on Raw, the crowd could not have cared less by previous standards.

Added to the low standard of Raw this week, it made for a struggling 3 hours. Raw after Mania usually has a substantial number of Brits. In fact, the people I know who have been to Wrestlemania (weekend) all report meeting nothing but Brits. The crowds at UK shows are generally politer versions of those gloryhogs. This week was just a letdown.

Deadly Titles

I have spent most of my life pondering a great mystery that faded from my view. Out of sight, out of mind. But two instances have occurred in the last two weeks and I wondered if anyone can help me out on this. Why on Earth are title belt attacks coming back and why are we to believe they’re so deadly?

Seriously. Mahal hit Orton with the title belt and I thought, fair enough, he’s an 80’s character, I can live with it. Then The Miz did it this week and my mind began to boggle all over again. It was bad enough in the late 90’s, when merely being touched by a title belt, regardless of velocity, was enough to knock all but the toughest of headliners comatose. They could cut people open, and not just because of the jagged, barely held together nature of the Hardcore Title belt.

But it became really pathetic towards the end of the last phase. Now, with even less metal on the actual belt itself, and the fact that it’s 2017, it’s even harder to accept a title belt shot as a legitimate attack. I suppose it will always be down to how they’re sold and the consistency across all shows and brands. But I can’t help think that if someone hit me with a championship belt I’d be more likely to be annoyed than knocked out. Seriously, just throw a punch. Actually, the Regal ‘Power of the punch’ brass knux is something I’d much rather see. Can anyone explain why I should stretch my disbelief a little more to accommodate this more than 20 year old ridiculousness?

Hypocrisy is for heels, Randy

“Now where I’m from, you actually have to win a match to become champion.”

Words actually spoken by Randy Orton as he stood in the middle of the ring. He was holding the WWE Championship as he said it, as the current champion. It’s his 9th reign for those counting, making him a 13 time champ overall.

But cast your mind to No Mercy 2007. Just under ten years ago, October 7th 2007 to be exact. John Cena, the champ at the time, was injured. So Vince McMahon stood in the middle of the ring and handed Randy Orton the WWE championship. It was his first reign with that particular title. When the PPV started, he had never held it. By the end of the PPV, he was a two time WWE champ. Now whilst I don’t blame Randy, and get what he was saying to Jinder Mahal, hypocrisy is best left for heels. Especially when you’re holding the (current design of the) title you were once yourself literally handed without winning a match. It’s the little things that keep me up the most.

There must be a better name

I can’t be the only person kept awake by the commentators insistence on referring to Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and James Ellsworth as the Welcoming Committee. Not only is it never likely to strike fear into the heart of enemies but it also points towards their less than spectacular coming together.

The three women have banded together out of jealousy regarding Charlotte. Let’s not forget, Charlotte is not even the champion of that division. The whole thing is rather petty. But it’s the direction that they’re moving in. I’m not sure how much of a shelf life it can have in a division with such limited numbers but it’s not the new found stable I have a real objection to. It’s really just the name.

I can imagine it all leads to a Natalya title run, and a drawn out chase for a freshly made face Charlotte to finally win the title. That would require the group to stay together for a while. Again, I have no real issue with that, but whilst a throwaway comment like Welcoming Committee worked as a description, it seems to have stuck. That will not work months down the line. Y’know, when it will have worn out its welcome. I just can’t believe the minds of the writers who will have conceived what could be a very enjoyable program, if handled well, could not think of anything better for three 2nd generation women wrestlers. Alternative suggestions are welcome.

School seems like forever, but it really does end

Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa have been feuding for what feels like an age. It started with Kendrick offering to mentor the new (at the time) Japanese sensation. For a few weeks it dragged out until Tozawa finally made himself heard and told Kendrick he didn’t want his assistance. Then Kendrick, embarrassed and annoyed, began teaching Tozawa lessons. I think he got up to number ten before Tozawa started teaching Kendrick lessons. Or repeating the same ones, I can’t remember. The whole thing has been very mind numbing.

School is in session, and has been in session for quite some time. They have got their hands on each other numerous times. Multiple tag matches involving both. Plenty of promo time. They are never going to get more heated than they currently are. It has not worked.

It’s a shame really. I was looking forward to it at the start. Kendrick is a solid veteran capable of having quality matches still. Tozawa is one of the most charismatic and exciting talents WWE have signed not to have gone through NXT. But for whatever reason, it just hasn’t clicked. It is time to have a final blow off. (I like cage matches to end feuds but that’s just me) The matches have been OK, and one major one could be a good match, but either way, the feud needs to end. School seems to last forever but summer is coming, school is over.

And finally….

Sami Zayn delivered a backstage rallying speech to Orton and Styles at the speed which I’ve only seen cocaine produce. Kudos to him. But fuck no to the ‘neurotic’ Sami Zayn. Sami is a brilliant underdog that could chase the title over a long course and have it be a huge payoff moment that I’m sure most people would pay a lot to see. Sod it, they could take my money now.

But this will not happen with an intentionally annoying gimmick. On Talking Smack, JBL described him as an ‘over-thinker’. This is something that could work. Sami Zayn chasing the title but his momentary pauses due to over thinking things hindering him, could really aid in the chase. But it will not work if he is made out to be annoying as all hell. Or that even other faces find him to be annoying. Just let Sami be Sami.

