The Things That Stop Me Sleeping (20/05/17)

So, the week of a PPV. And a Takeover. Even a UK special on the Friday. WWE had a lot to promote, and a lot to get us excited about, as well as their due obligation to entertain. Yes there was plenty to enjoy. Balor vs Reigns was a good match, Goldust finally turned on Truth, Ohno and Cien had a very good match and Drew McIntyre continued to show how time away from WWE can sometimes be the best way to develop. But this editorial is about what stops me sleeping, the big and small issues from TV that I can’t help overthinking. Let’s get to them.

What happened to Kevin Owens?

It can’t be just me that has noticed, is it? Something horrible has happened to one of the most compelling individuals WWE has had in the last two years. It is almost as if someone has removed his personality and replaced it with a slightly modern twist on Foreign 80’s Hogan fodder Mark VI. All the passion has gone, the very fire that burned in every promo and then match, that helped paint the picture of the ruthless prize-fighter has gone. Now we are left with a slow motion, obnoxious arsehole. Yes, that was always there but the good points that made it entertaining are now gone.

Take Owens on commentary on Smackdown Live this week. I’ve heard Owens on commentary a fair few times both as a guest and TV commentator and he was always a highlight. Witty, intelligent, villainous without the overwhelming double standards and hypocrisy, (unless played for, then it was better than anyone else’s) Owens was a pro wrestling joy to listen to. Now he’s unbearable. He’s just repetitive and needlessly angry. It doesn’t even seem to be part of the character, it’s just lashing out. What was once a highlight and a masterclass in guest announcing is now off putting to the point of looking for the mute button.

Yes, I’m a huge Owens fan, ever since a friend introduced me to Steen all those years ago. He has consistently over-performed and didn’t slow down once he hit NXT then WWE. He wasn’t on a roll or a wave of momentum, he was just always excellent. Wrestling’s Worst Nightmare has taken his foot off the gas. Perhaps just because I don’t like the new direction I’m being biased, but I feel confident in stating Owens could get more heat just by letting him do his thing, rather than being anti-America. Hell, he could get heat in an empty house.

The prize-fighter was a great gimmick for him. Owens didn’t care what people thought of him. He was putting a roof over his family’s head and to hell with what anyone else thought. The heels tendencies were something added to it to make him thoroughly dislikeable despite his noble reasons. All acts must evolve and change or they die a death but with a new show to assault, Owens could have tweaked a few things instead of overhauling, or being unsubtley repackaged with a gimmick tied to a title. Owens will undoubtedly continue to be amazing in the ring, and his US title match with AJ Styles should surely go on last at Backlash, because God help who has to follow that in front of a Chicago crowd. But I now find listening to him on TV to be one of the biggest chores in WWE, when it used to be one of the things I looked forward to most.