The Things That Stop Me Sleeping (4/22/17)

The big things never bother me. Rather, the big talking points never keep me awake. I’m pretty sure this is because they’ve been talked about, at length and for better or worse, I’m at peace with the matters. That’s not to say some of the bigger issues don’t cause me to rack my brain until the early hours, but the likes of Roman Reigns being decimated or the Superstar Shake-up don’t keep me awake the way that the odd finish to the Club vs. Enzo and Cass match, or the lacklustre end of the Primo and Epico tag match will.

How to be a big deal as One vs. All

WWE spent a long time trying to convince us Roman Reigns was working alone and quite happy about the one vs. all deal a champion gets. They even put it on t-shirts. It never really rang true, and the booking to reinforce the idea led to a significant portion of the hate that currently surrounds him, as no one likes Superman.

Smackdown Live showed how it can be done without causing the audience to reject the target. Admittedly, Charlotte Flair is a more highly respected wrestler (although people did love Roman at one stage) but the booking showcased her brilliantly. Starting the show, with the spotlight firmly planted on her, Charlotte demanded a title shot, incensed by the audacity of management to not have already just granted her one because she’s Charlotte. It takes a wonderfully arrogant individual to pass this off with conviction but Charlotte nailed stage one of her evening. The brawl with Naomi was nicely done and set the stage for their meeting later on. Then came the good work.

The other heels in the division showed up at Shane’s office and decided they would have to sort it out themselves. When you’re such an egotistical heel that the other heels bond over hating you, you’re nailing it. This is how one vs. all works. Charlotte had two interactions with the new mean girls gathering, one before her match and one after participating in a slightly sloppy yet encouraging match with the feel good babyface champion. The match wasn’t bad at all, good in fact, just containing a few less than smooth spots. (The fact that they stand out is a testament to the high calibre of work Charlotte brings.) I’m utterly convinced that their championship match will be even better. And maybe Charlotte will have to join forces to face the individuals conspiring against her. But for now, this was a great way to make yourself stand out as the crown jewel of the division, by standing and wooo-ing confidently against them all.

I don’t care if you hate America

The top two title matches on Smackdown for the eventually arriving Smackdown PPV will feature heels doing their utmost to garner heat by……hating America. Really? In 2017? It makes me wince when I realise that the first W in WWE is for world yet they have their intended bad guys slander America. I’m British. Why would I care that Owens wants to be the face of America. Am I supposed to boo two individuals for the crime of being bilingual? Does no one in the crowd realise that booing someone for calling them too ignorant to listen is ridiculous (although clearly effective)?

What makes it worse is that Owens is a fantastic promo and frankly a cut above the need for cheap tricks. Mahal has proven himself to be a confident and composed orator when asked of; surely the time to let him try something a little more complicated is now? There’s nothing wrong with a bit of national pride but the thing that keeps me awake is that when it’s coming from heels, it never rings true. Dastardly, self-centred individuals are rarely interested in anyone else, so they’re not trying to promote someone else’s agenda, never mind represent another country. So they just enjoy hating a country. Which means that the individual that comes to confront them will change nothing.

Rusev had the same deal when he was US champion, and it wasn’t so long ago that fans would have forgotten it. (Well, maybe?) With Rusev coming back eventually to Smackdown, are we about to have a summer of anti-Americanism? Because I cannot be arsed with what was a very good wrestling show being dragged back to the 80’s. Nor am I willing to see who the representative of America will be. Could we not just go back to a wrestling show with morally reprehensible villains, not a load of USA chanting?

Side note: The passing of time

I’m ignoring that I think Owens and Mahal should swap positions. I’m ignoring that Mahal looks like he’s on ‘the juice’. Yes, I’m aware of his workout dedication for the past few months and I’m not making any accusations (I have in the past admittedly) about the legitimacy of the effects of his hard graft. But this is pro wrestling, an industry based on perception. He looks like he’s been on enhancement products. I’m focusing on his jump from enhancement talent to main event justifying Smackdown’s claim of being the land of opportunity. I’m ignoring how much I wanted someone to legitimately punch Kevin Owens on commentary. I usually love him at the booth but he was unbearable this week, less effective antagonising and straight up twat.

I’m ignoring that if they wanted a challenger to tick over then Mojo Rawley would have been a great choice, so that the Dre could look like the boost to a career they want it to be. I’m ignoring that whomever they went with I would have felt sorry for them, because Randy Orton is human paint drying levels of tedious. I’m ignoring that Orton turning his back on Mahal undermined the new contender less than two minutes after he’d won the right to challenge. I’m ignoring the 6 pack match was the first match up. And that the Wyatt vs. Orton match is all but fact that Orton will win.

Time, the passing of. That’s what’s keeping me up. I hate how time flies. I’ve attempted numerous times to dig my heels into the ground to try and slow the Earth to absolutely no avail. Nothing in recent memory has brought the passing of time into context than at Royal Rumble, Owens and Reigns had a fun brawl for the Universal championship and AJ Styles and John Cena had one of the matches of the year for the WWE Championship. The next PPV will not have a Universal title match despite being a Raw PPV and once Orton retains his title against Wyatt, it will be Orton vs. Mahal. 4 months. That’s all it took. They went so fast. They were gone so fast.

Strowman, the hero we all…..

Seriously, is Strowman a face now? If the rumoured plan is for him to face Brock Lesnar for the title down the line, then I suppose positioning at least one of them as a solid heel or face would be beneficial. As it stands, they’re both heels getting big pops and a lot of love from the crowds. There would be a major problem for both of them to come together as one of them would lose a lot but it seems to be the way its heading. Brock has only just rebuilt himself crushing Goldberg that he can’t afford to be launched around by Strowman if they want him to still be the champ against Reigns. And Strowman is built as a monster, he can’t go down to Suplex City and get thrown around. But there’s surely a decent match to be had between them somewhere.

The prospect of a title match with Lesnar isn’t the problem. Crushing Reigns made Strowman the biggest face in the company to many. They literally chanted thank you at him. He then followed it up protecting us from a Golden Truth match, entertained us by throwing Kalisto to 205 (you have to assume) and then blew up the ring, which is just one of those things that will always earn the adulation of a live crowd. Strowman is on a roll, but they need to pick a direction quickly because right now, he’s in danger of becoming a runaway momentum train that WWE cannot control. And for my money, the friendly Monster amongst Men doesn’t work. They, and Strowman himself, need to put a serious evil out there, and soon. Before he becomes the hero we accidentally made permanent.

Racking up the losses being an investment

Since his debut on Smackdown Live, Sami Zayn has lost two championship number one contender matches, being pinned in multi person matches twice. This is one of the few instances when this counts as progress being made. The nearly man for so long finally winning the title is a beautiful story when told correctly.

The first step is high profile losses. Zayn, if used correctly, could get more out of these matches than he could have winning them. Only time will tell, but it’s a good start from an optimistic viewpoint.

Asuka needs promoting, soon

Watching NXT this week, there was a women’s tag match. The Iconic Duo, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay took on Aliyah and Liv Morgan. There was an obvious gulf in class in the match itself. Liv and Aliyah are not ready for matches in front of live audiences based solely on that match. But everyone can have a bad day. And everyone learns at different paces. Kay, and especially Royce, are coming along nicely, but the main sticking point isn’t the difference in the skill level of the NXT women’s division currently, compared to days gone by. (Bayley, Sasha, Charlotte, Becky, Paige, Emma, Nia Jax, essentially most of the women’s divisions on both brands are NXT products.) The main sticking point is the large shadow that Asuka casts over the division. She is too good to be trying to drag matches out of the large quantity of the division. But most importantly, it stops any of the others from growing.

When the commentators talk about Kay and Royce considering it their division, even they have to point out Asuka. There is talent in the division but none of it comes close to the Phenom that is Asuka. Ember Moon is probably closest and whilst good, she could benefit from leading from the front for a while. Asuka needs to be called up to the main rosters where she belongs, so the division can continue their development out from underneath her shadow. None of which is her fault mind, but it is impossible to watch women’s action on NXT without thinking that they’re not good enough to beat Asuka. The longer that goes, the more detrimental it could become. And who doesn’t want to see Asuka on the main rosters anyway?

Perfect ending

Tye Dillinger returned to NXT to wrap up his unfinished business with Sanity on NXT this week. In a fun cage match, he emerged victorious, symbolically locking Sanity away in the cage as he moved on. The match was pretty good, with a couple of big spots off the top of the cage. The way it broke down towards the end was well done and locking Eric Young and his minions away so he could move to Smackdown was the best ending possible for the Perfect Ten. It also didn’t ruin Sanity, as he escaped them, rather than defeated them. Young and his cohorts still maintain their credibility in the coming months, which is important. All round, it may have lacked the brutality of some blow offs, but it accomplished everything it needed to well. It had three goals, and completed them all. Numbers don’t lie when it comes to perfect endings.

205 Live not yet a brand

On this website, February 18th, there was an editorial discussing the issues facing 205 Live. Worth a look with a few relevant points but the show still keeps me up. Its main issue, at least I’ve always felt, is its lack of main event star power. Currently we have Austin Aries and Cruiserweight Champion Neville presented as a cut above the rest. TJ Perkins has been making strides in the last few weeks but he is very much billed as an underling of Neville’s. There are plenty of cruiserweights you can probably name that would elevate the whole division. Ricochet is always my go to, and I would have broke the bank and/or kidnapped his family to try and get Kota Ibushi on board, but recently, it has (admittedly, finally) dawned on me as to what is wrong with the show. And it’s kind of obvious really.

The problem is that it is a division, not a brand. NXT, Raw, Smackdown, and any indie you can think of, they are a brand. There are tiers, openers, enhancement, mid card, tag, women, heavyweight, main eventers; they are a collection of multiple divisions. 205 Live is just the one, and is presented as nothing other than just that. Think of the women’s division 2011. There was a challenger for the title, and the other women kind of just happened whenever they could get a moment of TV time. 205 Live currently operates in a world of challenger of the month, with the others trying to find something to occupy themselves with.

This is what is holding it back. There is just the one division on the show. Only one target, one queue for everyone to be a part of. This is what is stopping it being its own brand. There’s nothing wrong with a show that highlights a division, but it needs to be done well. Rather than be a show that highlights a division, it could be a brand that has no one heavier than 205. 205 Live, which really needs its own name rather than a weight restriction, it could be an important part of WWE for years to come. It could be something young fans watching could dream of being part of. It could be an alternative to Raw and Smackdown, it could be something people in NXT want to be part of because of what it is, rather than their weight limit.

Guest appearances from people that meet the criteria could help. Why couldn’t we get a women’s match on the show? Why couldn’t there be tag teams and stables, multiple top level draws rather than monthly challengers? NXT currently runs as a new school version of the old territories. That wouldn’t work so much for 205 but there has to be a formula that could work, one that doesn’t centre on just the champion. Maybe it’s too optimistic, but I love the idea of the cruiserweights appearing on any show, rather than two specific spots on Raw every week. I’m trying to dream of a brand that doesn’t have to promote itself on Raw, just to repeat the same matches on its own show. 205 Live could be a great brand, but it first has to become a brand.

And finally….

There is a women’s tournament coming up over the summer. Apart from wanting to know if current female superstars will be participating, as a Queen of the Ring tournament would be interesting, there are many other possibilities for the tournament. I’m hoping it’s as successful as the CWC, but after looking at 205 Live my hope is now scaled back a bit. One thing I do want to see is possible female colour and play by play commentators utilized. This could be the perfect opportunity to test run a female voice for one of the big brands. It could be exciting times.

Feel the desire to argue, agree, condemn or converse, feel free to comment below or at cmheneghan21@gmail.com or @HeneghanCiaran.