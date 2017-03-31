Thoughts On WM33 And The Direction We Hope It Goes

The card for WM33 is loaded from top to bottom with dream matches and a return match 13 years later. The match from 13 years ago was WM20 with Lesnar and Goldberg, which has been a focal point in their rivalry this run. That match was a waste of time on the card. I hope this one is much different. Shane McMahon and AJ Styles should be phenomenal (pun intended). The cruiserweight title match is something im very excited to see. Neville against Austin Aries has the look of an instant classic if they are given the right amount of time to shine. I like the dynamic of Roman against the Deadman, and I hope that Taker passes the torch to Roman and then we get the heel turn Roman deserves. Am I the only one who wants to see Enzo and Big Cass climb the ladder of success (again, pun intended) and become tag team champions for the first time in their career? Naomi needs to reclaim her SD Womens title in her hometown as it is such a feelgood story. The RAW Womens title match is one that I am torn on. Bayley is deserving to retain but there is a huge part of me that thinks now is the time to push Nia Jax and give her her first title run. Lesnar and Goldberg could be terrific and if it went 15 minutes or so with Lesnar winning that would work for me. Jericho and Owens for the US title could be a classic. Two terrific workers who are both so good at their craft and the story is fantastic. Does it get any better than former best friends fighting for gold? No. Ambrose and Corbin have a tough assignment as the buildup for their match will leave them needing to lay out the storyline in the ring for this match to hold up to the rest of the card. Bray and Randy should have the best WWE title match that we have seen in some time as that story was dying to be played out. I cannot get too invested in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and dont know what to make of this match. Seth and HHH. Are there really any other words needed? Nope. These two will steal the show in my opinion. Seth and Hunter is personal as so many other matches on this years card but this just seems so real. HHH deserves a large amount of credit for that as well as the wonderful takeover by Seth at NXT Takeover San Antonio. Cannot wait for Seth to finally claim his rightful place as Kingslayer. I saved Cena/Nikki against Miz/Maryse for last for good reason. When I first realized that this match was going to happen, my first thought was Mania 27 when Cena and Miz main evented together in what I call the trainwreck of all WM main events. That match was nothing more than a prelude for Rock/Cena at WM28. However, the buildup for this matchup has gotten very personal and I find myself marking out for this match and hoping to see Cena and Nikki tear up Miz and Maryse and Nikki can ride off into the sunset the way most girls can only dream about. Top to bottom this year could be the greatest Showcase of the Immortals! Check it out Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5pm EST and WrestleMania going live at 7pm EST!

