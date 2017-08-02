Title Match Added To WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Brooklyn III’

– It was announced that Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY will battle WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event during SummerSlam weekend.

NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Below is the updated card below:

* NXT Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

* NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

* NXT Tag Team Title Match

SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain