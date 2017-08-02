Title Match Added To WWE NXT ‘Takeover: Brooklyn III’

– It was announced that Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY will battle WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain at NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event during SummerSlam weekend.
NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
#AOP @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE defend their titles against #SAnitY at #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III! @PaulElleringWWE @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/uUOgCAv15S
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 3, 2017
Below is the updated card below:
* NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
* NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
* NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain