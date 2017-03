– Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been announced for tonight’s RAW.

The title will be on the line.

Seen below, Swann tells Swann about the title match following Neville’s win over Jack Gallagher. Swann worked last night’s Kickoff pre-show, teaming with Akira Tozawa to defeat Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.