Title Match Announced For WWE Great Balls Of Fire

– It was announced that Akira Tozawa will challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the upcoming WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. As noted, the match was announced by Titus O’Neil on RAW tonight.
This is MONEY! @WWENeville will defend his #CruiserweightTitle against #TitusWorldwide's newest acquisition @TozawaAkira at #WWEGBOF! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ag2HrcreuG
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017
Check out the current card for the upcoming event on July 9th:
* WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
* Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins