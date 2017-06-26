Title Match Announced For WWE Great Balls Of Fire

– It was announced that Akira Tozawa will challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the upcoming WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. As noted, the match was announced by Titus O’Neil on RAW tonight.

Check out the current card for the upcoming event on July 9th:

* WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

* Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins